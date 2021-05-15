VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Hits $7.77 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. VestChain has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $31.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

