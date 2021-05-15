Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $505,153.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00638167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,148 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

