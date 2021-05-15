Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,103 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Viasat worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $23,636,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,430.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

