Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,677 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Verint Systems worth $107,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.35 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

