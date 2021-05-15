Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,480 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $137,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

