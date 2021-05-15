Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,219 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.01% of Bank of Hawaii worth $108,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $42,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $32,332,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

