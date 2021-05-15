Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,297 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $104,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

