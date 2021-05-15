Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 61,341 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.79% of Sanderson Farms worth $131,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $173.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.48. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

