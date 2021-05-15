Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 77,150 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.52% of UFP Industries worth $118,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

