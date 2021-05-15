Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

