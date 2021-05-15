Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.88% of Renasant worth $136,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $201,850.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $1,331,902. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

