Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 183,491 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $130,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:WAL opened at $104.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.