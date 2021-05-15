Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 802 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $124,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,372.13 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,184.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

