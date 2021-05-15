Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.80% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $106,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $446,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $222.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

