Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fiserv worth $142,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

