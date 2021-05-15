Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Independent Bank worth $116,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

