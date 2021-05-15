Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $112,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $141.19 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.