Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of EPAM Systems worth $125,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $451.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.60 and its 200 day moving average is $371.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

