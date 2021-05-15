Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $106.67 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $106,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $228.29 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.