Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.16 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Tyler Technologies worth $108,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

NYSE TYL opened at $398.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

