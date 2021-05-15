Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.54 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Generac worth $111,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $300.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.27 and its 200-day moving average is $275.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

