Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.89 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Sonoco Products worth $117,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $68.90 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

