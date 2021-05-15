Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $129.11 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $129,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $20,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

