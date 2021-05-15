Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $133.01 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Eaton worth $133,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

