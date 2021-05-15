Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $143.45 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 553,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $143,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

