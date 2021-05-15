Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of CoStar Group worth $125,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CoStar Group by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in CoStar Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $821.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $634.02 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $867.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

