Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of AMETEK worth $109,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

NYSE AME opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

