Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of KLA worth $109,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $165.98 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

