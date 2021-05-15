Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51,218 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $114,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

