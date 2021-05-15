Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $141,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 253.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

