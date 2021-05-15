Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 174.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.78% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $108,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.