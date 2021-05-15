Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.00% of Sykes Enterprises worth $105,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

