Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 116,397 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $119,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

