Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,038 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Monster Beverage worth $134,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.