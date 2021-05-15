Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 239,431 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $106,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,747,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.