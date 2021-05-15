Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,172 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of South State worth $127,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in South State by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in South State by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in South State by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in South State by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,113 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

