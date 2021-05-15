Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,733 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $109,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

