Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $111,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $171.68 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

