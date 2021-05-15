Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 424,510 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Fate Therapeutics worth $109,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

