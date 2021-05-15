Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,864 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cigna worth $123,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.