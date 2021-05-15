Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,921 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of XPO Logistics worth $123,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

NYSE XPO opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.