Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,372 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 80,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $123,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.16.

UBER stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

