Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of Avient worth $108,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

