Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $106,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

