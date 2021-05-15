VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.70

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.70 and traded as high as $61.36. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 12,165 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.