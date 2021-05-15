Vid 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,642.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Vid has a market capitalization of $855,345.62 and $3,642.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

