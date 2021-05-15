VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.30 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $45.97 million and $1.50 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.28 or 0.00889926 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,789,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

