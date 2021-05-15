Vidulum (VDL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,604.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Vidulum has a market cap of $375,743.90 and $3,604.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

