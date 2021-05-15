VIDY Hits Market Capitalization of $34.11 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

