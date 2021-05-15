Vidya Price Reaches $0.31 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,449 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

